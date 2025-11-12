People struggle with water in Promise Land

By Vetiraije Vii Ngombe

OKAHANDJA Nov.12 – Residents of Promise Land are facing severe water shortages, with only two functional water points serving the entire location. Many households rely on prepaid water cards, which cost N$400 each, making access difficult for over 30 residents who cannot afford them due to unemployment.

Some homes are located nearly one kilometre from the water points, forcing people to walk long distances to fetch water. “We have to wake up very early to avoid the long queues,” said one resident. “Sometimes, the line stretches from morning until afternoon, and it’s very tiring.”

When Namibia Daily News contacted the Okahandja Municipality for comment, officials acknowledged the challenge but did not say when new water points would be installed. They said the issue would be reviewed to find possible solutions.

Residents are pleading with the municipality to increase the number of water points and reduce the cost of water cards to make access easier for everyone.

