Windhoek, May 27–The Presidency has announced that President Hage G. Geingob

and the First Lady, Madame Monica Geingos tested positive for Covid-19

yesterday evening, 26 May 2021. The President and the First Lady are in good

spirits and self-isolating at their residence.

The Presidency wishes the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info