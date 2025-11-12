Overcrowded Okahandja clinic struggles to cope with growing population

By Vetiraije Vii Ngombe

Okahandja, Nov.12 – Long queues have become a daily scene at the Okahandja clinic, where dozens of patients wait for hours — some standing in the sun, others sitting quietly on the ground hoping to get medical help.

The line stretches from inside the small clinic building all the way to the gate. Those living with chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure wait in a separate line, but even that one barely moves.

“This clinic is too small for all of us,” said one patient, who had been waiting since early morning. “By the time you get inside, you are already tired and weak. Some people even go home without being helped.”

The clinic serves residents from nearby locations such as Nau-Aib, Five Rand, Saamstaan, and Promise Land, where the population has been growing rapidly. With more families settling in these areas, the demand for health services has outpaced what the small clinic can handle.

“We are many now,” another resident said. “The town is growing, but the clinic has remained the same.”

Residents are pleading with the Okahandja Municipality and the Ministry of Health to build another clinic or expand the current one, saying the situation has become unbearable for both patients and health workers.

