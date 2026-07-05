Israeli military says struck Hezbollah cell in S. Lebanon

JERUSALEM, July 5 — The Israeli military said Sunday it carried out an airstrike against a Hezbollah militant cell in southern Lebanon.

The military said its soldiers spotted a Hezbollah cell early Sunday near the Al-Uqaydah area, close to the Israeli-patrolled “security zone.”

It said the militants’ activity “posed a threat” to its troops, prompting a strike to neutralize the target. Earlier in the day, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Israeli warplanes hit the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, and Israeli forces conducted demolition explosions and artillery shelling in several border areas.

The incidents occurred despite a framework agreement reached recently between Lebanon and Israel aimed at ending hostilities along the border. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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