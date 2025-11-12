Opuwo Vendors Cry for Proper Market Stalls as Tourism Booms

By Uvii G. Semba

OPUWO, Nov 12 — As tourism continues to flourish in Opuwo, many local street vendors say they are being left behind due to the lack of proper market stalls to display and sell their goods.

Vendors, who rely on daily sales to feed their families, have voiced frustration over what they describe as the Opuwo Town Council’s “deaf ears.” With no designated vending spaces, many have resorted to building makeshift shacks in town to serve as stalls.

“These are not suitable places. Our products, especially food items, spoil quickly,” said one vendor. “Just look at my stall even if I sell good products, no tourists will come here.”

The vendors are appealing to the Opuwo Town Council and the Namibian government to construct proper market stalls and a modern open market similar to those in other towns.

“Opuwo is a tourist destination with a rich cultural history, but local people are not benefiting,” lamented another vendor. “We are supposed to be the hosts of the tourists, yet we are excluded from the tourism sector.”

Namibia Daily News will publish the comments from the Opuwo Town Council and the Regional Constituency Councillor in next week’s edition – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 38