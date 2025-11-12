Trending Now
Home National Opuwo Vendors Cry for Proper Market Stalls as Tourism Booms
Opuwo Vendors Cry for Proper Market Stalls as Tourism Booms
National

Opuwo Vendors Cry for Proper Market Stalls as Tourism Booms

November 12, 2025

By Uvii G. Semba

OPUWO, Nov 12 — As tourism continues to flourish in Opuwo, many local street vendors say they are being left behind due to the lack of proper market stalls to display and sell their goods.

Vendors, who rely on daily sales to feed their families, have voiced frustration over what they describe as the Opuwo Town Council’s “deaf ears.” With no designated vending spaces, many have resorted to building makeshift shacks in town to serve as stalls.

“These are not suitable places. Our products, especially food items, spoil quickly,” said one vendor. “Just look at my stall even if I sell good products, no tourists will come here.”

The vendors are appealing to the Opuwo Town Council and the Namibian government to construct proper market stalls and a modern open market similar to those in other towns.

“Opuwo is a tourist destination with a rich cultural history, but local people are not benefiting,” lamented another vendor. “We are supposed to be the hosts of the tourists, yet we are excluded from the tourism sector.”

Namibia Daily News will publish the comments from the Opuwo Town Council and the Regional Constituency Councillor in next week’s edition – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 38
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

AU receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.

August 27, 2021

Keetmanshoop residents mull over how to settle Namwater...

May 18, 2022

Court convicts Zambia ex-government top official over graft

January 22, 2019

Hans meets the GDP Trainees

September 16, 2021

Sudan’s foreign ministry accuses RSF of attacking diplomatic...

April 19, 2023

Horrific accident claims four lives at Oshakati late...

April 14, 2022

Zimbabwean president receives COVID-19 Vaccine.

March 24, 2021

5 militants killed in Afghan army operation in...

February 16, 2020

Afghan man accuses American pilot’s arrogance over brother’s...

September 16, 2021

Use available means to raise funds: Hanse-Himarwa

June 22, 2018
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.