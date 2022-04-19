Trending Now
Home National Peace and quiet at Swakopmund after the Easter rush
Peace and quiet at Swakopmund after the Easter rush
National

Peace and quiet at Swakopmund after the Easter rush

April 19, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 19 April – As we all know, Swakopmund is a small town with very few people. But during the long weekend, one could tell a different story. Now as many visitors have traveled back to their respective locations, the town shifted back to how it was.

Since the long weekend has ended, the streets of Swakopmund are finally back to normal again. A day ago, the town was filled with gatherings from all over the world leading to traffic jams and today the roads are clear.

The benches at the beach areas are empty and the jetty looks lonesome. A day ago it was dripping in enjoyment, filled with lively people from all corners, and today, not a single person is seen apart from the daily locals and photographers that are always strolling around.

The atmosphere has changed once again. The queues at the ATMs have suddenly become shorter and less time is spent at the tellers in stores. Human noise has also been minimized and life has become so much easier once again! – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 75
0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chairperson of the AU Commission to visit China

February 6, 2018

Head of UN commission in Yemen escapes from...

January 18, 2019

The Cancer Apple Project digitalises in celebration of...

October 13, 2021

Tensions in West Bank continue to be high...

January 21, 2019

Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year at...

January 27, 2020

“In the past year, our equity has increased...

April 27, 2018

Chinese envoy pledges support to Kenya’s development agenda

July 10, 2018

UN calls on Libyan parliament to focus on...

September 22, 2021

Nigeria says military rescues 149 Boko Haram hostages

April 9, 2018

MTC and partners band together for inaugural Teen...

January 21, 2019