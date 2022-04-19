Peace and quiet at Swakopmund after the Easter rush

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 19 April – As we all know, Swakopmund is a small town with very few people. But during the long weekend, one could tell a different story. Now as many visitors have traveled back to their respective locations, the town shifted back to how it was.

Since the long weekend has ended, the streets of Swakopmund are finally back to normal again. A day ago, the town was filled with gatherings from all over the world leading to traffic jams and today the roads are clear.

The benches at the beach areas are empty and the jetty looks lonesome. A day ago it was dripping in enjoyment, filled with lively people from all corners, and today, not a single person is seen apart from the daily locals and photographers that are always strolling around.

The atmosphere has changed once again. The queues at the ATMs have suddenly become shorter and less time is spent at the tellers in stores. Human noise has also been minimized and life has become so much easier once again! – Namibia Daily News