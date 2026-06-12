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Netanyahu says in “full agreement” with Trump on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons
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Netanyahu says in “full agreement” with Trump on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons

June 12, 2026

JERUSALEM, June 12 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he and U.S. President Donald Trump were in “full agreement” to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel — Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

On the previous day, Netanyahu and Trump discussed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) being formed with Iran to enter negotiations during a phone call, according to Netanyahu’s office.

While Israel is not a party to the MoU, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his commitment that the final agreement at the end of the negotiations would include removing Iran’s enriched material, dismantling its enrichment facilities, limiting its missile production, and ending its support for its regional “terrorist proxies,” read the statement.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in an interview published on Thursday by Iran’s state-run Press TV that major sections of the potential MoU are close to completion.

Iran and the United States have during the past weeks reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for peace through Pakistan’s mediation and have been working to finalize an MoU aimed at ending the war. (Namibia Dailyy News / Xinhua)

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