Bank Windhoek strengthens employee value with 6% annual salary

Windhoek, Oct.1 — Bank Windhoek has announced the successful conclusion of its annual salary negotiations with the Namibia Financial Institutions Union (NAFINU), resulting in a 6% salary benefit increase and a 20% increase in the transport allowance for employees within the bargaining unit.

The agreement was reached following negotiations between the Bank and the union and reflects the parties’ commitment to reaching an outcome that recognises employees’ contributions while taking into consideration their financial well-being and the Bank’s broader business objectives.

The negotiations were concluded on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, with the approved adjustments taking effect retrospectively from 1 September 2026 and remaining applicable until 31 August 2027. The agreement provides for improved benefits for employees covered under the bargaining unit and forms part of the Bank’s ongoing engagement with its employees and organised labour.

The outcome is expected to provide additional financial support to employees through the increased salary benefit and transport allowance.

Bank Windhoek Managing Director James Chapman said the agreement was the result of focused and constructive engagement between the parties. He said the outcome reflects the Bank’s commitment to recognising employee contributions, rewarding performance and supporting the financial well-being of its employees.

According to Chapman, maintaining a positive relationship between the Bank and its employees remains important to ensuring that the institution continues to deliver quality services to its customers while creating an environment in which employees feel valued and supported.

“As a proudly Namibian financial services institution, Bank Windhoek believes that its ability to deliver meaningful value to customers and communities is driven by engaged, capable and committed employees,” Chapman said.

He added that rewarding employees fairly and consistently remains central to sustaining a high-performance culture and strengthening the Bank’s long-term resilience. The Bank said the agreement demonstrates the importance it places on its workforce and the role employees play in supporting its operations and continued growth.

Through the outcome of the negotiations, Bank Windhoek said it continues to strengthen the foundation from which it serves its customers and communities.

The Bank said the agreement is also aligned with its approach to responsible business practices and its purpose as a Connector of Positive Change, as it seeks to create an inclusive and sustainable future for its employees while continuing to contribute to the communities and customers it serves.

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