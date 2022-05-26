Swapo Kavango East executive boycotts meeting

By Nankali za Muserengwa.

RUNDU, May 26 – The majority of Swapo regional executives (REC) boycotted an urgently meeting called by the party’s regional coordinator for Kavango East, on Wednesday 25 May 2022.

According to multiple sources close to the party, the call to attend the meeting was urgently sent to all members of REC to discuss the demonstration held against the two top leaders of the party in the region on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 in Rundu.

The majority of the REC members did not turn up resulting in a lack of a prerequisite quorum and the meeting was therefore postponed to Saturday, 28 May 2022.

One of the REC members who did not attend yesterday’s meeting spoke on condition of anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to the media on party matters, vowed that they will also not attend the REC meeting slated for Saturday until they get a response from Swapo secretary-general Sophia Shaningwa.

“How on earth can the person against whom the comrades are demonstrating chair the REC meeting to discuss that demonstration? That is a conflict of interests. If we are to have a REC meeting, an independent person will have to chair the meeting because we want to hear both sides of the story from the comrades,” the source said. – Namibia Daily News.

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.