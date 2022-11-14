Geingob to inaugurate new home affairs HQ

Staff Writer

Windhoek, 14 Nov. – President Hage Geingob will inaugurate the

new Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Headquarters.

According to a statement from the ministry, the inauguration will be at 08h00 on Thursday 17 November 2022.

Since the beginning of this year, the Ministry relocated to its new building and all its services are now accessible under one roof, which makes it much easier for people to access the services.The new headquarters is located in Windhoek North at the corner of Hosea Kutako Drive and Harvey Street Erf 6971, opposite the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).