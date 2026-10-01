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UAE aviation authority probes Flydubai flight diversion after onboard altercation
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UAE aviation authority probes Flydubai flight diversion after onboard altercation

October 1, 2026

DUBAI, Oct. 1– The United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said Wednesday that an investigation was underway into an incident aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv that prompted the aircraft to divert to Saudi Arabia.

The incident occurred aboard flight FZ 1073 while it was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv, UAE media reported, citing the GCAA. An onboard altercation led to a security incident, which was brought under control before the aircraft diverted and made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Some members of the flight crew were injured in the incident and taken to a hospital in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment, according to the GCAA.

The authority said investigators were working to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.

Earlier Wednesday, Flydubai said in a statement posted on its official website that the aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport, with all passengers safe and accounted for. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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