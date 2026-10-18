Pakistan army responds to cross-border firing from Afghan side

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 18 — The Pakistan Army on Saturday responded to firing from Afghan forces along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to security sources.

The firing was allegedly carried out to facilitate the attempted entry of foreign terrorists into Pakistani territory, the sources said, adding that Pakistani forces responded to the firing and targeted several positions on the Afghan side.

Several Afghan armed personnel were reportedly killed in the exchange of fire, while a post and a base camp of theirs were also targeted, according to the sources.

The base camp was reportedly destroyed during the retaliatory action, while the Afghan side subsequently vacated their border post, the sources said.

The exchange of fire was continuing in the area, according to the sources, adding that the Pakistan Army remained vigilant and determined to defend the country’s borders and safeguard national security. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 14