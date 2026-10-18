Russia strikes Ukraine’s military-industrial infrastructure

MOSCOW, Oct. 18 — Russian forces conducted large-scale overnight strikes on multiple industrial and energy facilities supporting the military-industrial complex in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The targets included the key Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant in the Zaporizhzhia region and an industrial facility producing oil-filled power transformers. A power substation in the Zhytomyr region that supplies electricity to enterprises linked to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and a major metallurgical plant in Krivoi Rog were also struck, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region caused casualties. A woman was killed when a drone struck a passenger car, and a man sustained barotrauma in another attack, it said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that 2,730 drones flew to the Moscow region on Oct. 10-17, with 534 destroyed on the way to Moscow.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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