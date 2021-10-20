Overall inflation to average 3.7%

Trending Now
October 20, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct. 20  — Namibia’s overall inflation is projected to average around 3.7 % for 2021, slightly lower than the previous forecast of 3.9 %. This, according to Bank of Namibia (BoN) governor Johannes Gawaxab on Wednesday.
Annual average inflation rose to 3.5 % in the first nine months of 2021, up from 2.2 % for the same period in the previous year.
“The increase in inflation was mainly driven by base effects, food and transport categories. This was on account of supply constraints for certain food categories and a rise in international oil prices respectively,” he said.
On a monthly basis, overall inflation increased slightly to 3.5 % in September 2021, from 3.4 % in August. – XINHUA

