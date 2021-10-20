NBL Unveils New Look Windhoek Draught

WINDHOEK, OCT 20 – Windhoek Draught, a beer brand brewed and bottle by Namibia Breweries Limited recently unveiled a new look Windhoek Draught can following a campaign launched in May 2021 that allowed Namibians to design the perfect limited-edition Windhoek Draught can.

“The insight that inspired this campaign was that Namibians feel a sense of ownership of their lifestyle brands. Windhoek Draught, being one of Namibia’s leading lifestyle brands, sought to offer Namibians an opportunity to express this sense of ownership by co-creating the brand’s first ever limited edition can,” said Tasneem Klazen, Windhoek Draught Brand

Manager.

The goal was to find the perfect design for the perfect limited edition can, designed and voted for by the people of Namibia.

A “bespoke,” user friendly, Windhoek Draught online platform was created for eligible Namibians to access and design their own can using the tools available on the platform.

“Namibians responded in overwhelming numbers, which demonstrated that they were as excited about this initiative as we were. We received well over 8000 entries which were then voted for by the public,” added Klazen.

For a total of six weeks, 10 designs were chosen every week based on who got the most votes during each

week. From there the finalist designs were moved to the Windhoek Draught Instagram page, where followers could vote between finalists in head-to-head flash battles.

Gazza, the Windhoek Draught Brand Ambassador, amplified public participation through his social media platforms leading up to the final choice of the perfect can.

The winning can is “Gold Edition” designed by Geraldo Du Toit from Windhoek, and he won N$10 000, Windhoek Draught for a year, and legendary status to last a lifetime.

Geraldo said the first person he wants to share a limited-edition Windhoek Draught can with

is his friend who introduced him to the campaign as well as his colleagues. He plans to invest

his prize money.

According to a statement released by NBL earlier today, “The limited-edition Windhoek Draught can will be available soon in a store or bar near you across Namibia. Do not miss your chance to get yours before they are all sold out.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info