Death toll from eating of sea turtle meat in Tanzania’s Zanzibar rises to 7

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 29 — The number of people who have died after eating sea turtle meat on Tanzania’s Zanzibar Pemba Island has risen from three to seven, police said on Sunday night.

Juma Sadi, the Pemba North regional police commander, said three children died on Friday, two others died on Saturday and another two died on Sunday.

Sadi said 24 other people were still in hospital after they ate the sea turtle suspected to be poisonous.

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi had sent his condolences to bereaved families.

On Saturday, Sadi said samples of the sea turtle meat have been sent to relevant authorities for tests. – XINHUA