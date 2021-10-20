Trending Now
National

Namibia’s economy projected to grow by 1.4 % in 2021

October 20, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct. 20 — Namibia’s economy is projected to grow by 1.4 percent in 2021 and 3.4 percent in 2022, Bank of Namibia governor Johannes Gawaxab said on today.
According to Gawaxab, risks to the domestic economic outlook in the near term remain and include sudden surges in COVID-19 cases with concomitant disruptions to economic activity caused by potential COVID-19 restrictions.
Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.75 %, to allow the economy to gradually recover as well as maintain the one-to-one link between the Namibian dollar and the South African rand, Gawaxab said. – XINHUA

