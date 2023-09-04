Oshakati’s New Look: Mayor Unveils Vibrant Town Logo

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 03 September 2023- Mayor Leonard Hango officially unveiled the new town council logo on Friday, signaling a significant rebranding effort aimed at better representing Oshakati’s dynamic spirit.

Hango explained that this decision to revamp their logo reflects their desire to encapsulate the essence of Oshakati more accurately. The centerpiece of the new logo is the iconic Oshakati Broadcasting Tower, a towering structure at 275 meters in height, supported by an intricate network of cables.

Set against a horizon with the sun rising in the background, the logo symbolizes the town’s grounded nature, providence, and the stability of life in Oshakati.

Hango elaborated, “The new council logo embodies the very spirit of our town – its vibrant energy, unity in diversity, and forward-looking ambition.”

He emphasized that the colors, shapes, and elements incorporated into the logo represent the multifaceted community that constitutes Oshakati. “It’s a community that stands together, embraces progress, and cherishes its roots,” he added.

Hango stressed that the rebranding effort goes beyond a mere change in appearance; it signifies the town’s commitment to growth and development. It’s a pledge to deliver better services, enhanced infrastructure, and an improved quality of life for the town’s residents.- Namibia Daily News