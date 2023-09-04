Shell’s Innovative Move: Speculative Automobile Model Shop Now Open in Oshakati

Trending Now
Community

September 4, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 04 September 2023 – Oshakati, located in the Oshana Region, celebrated the grand opening of the first-ever Speculative Automobile Model Shop on Friday, marking an innovative addition to the region.

Oshana Governor Elia Irimari was honored to deliver the keynote address and officially inaugurate the shop. He highlighted the immense potential that this venture offers to the youth, particularly in light of recent oil discoveries in the country.

“With the discovery of oil in the country, our youth now have the opportunity to explore the mines and energy industry. Those benefiting from this initiative can also offer mentorship through Shell,” Irimari remarked, underlining the vast opportunities in the oil sector. He emphasized the need for individuals in the industry to be smart, work intelligently, and educate themselves thoroughly about oil-related matters due to its complexity and costliness.

Governor Irimari further explained that the Speculate investment model shop is not just a physical space; it symbolizes hope and opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Patrick Kamhulu, Lubricants Field Manager, highlighted that the Oshakati Speculative Automobile Model Shop is the third of its kind, following previous openings in Windhoek and Tsumeb, all established in partnership with youth.

Vivo Energy Namibia, as one of the country’s leading companies, boasts the largest footprint with 75 shell-branded retail outlets. Kamhulu expressed their commitment to supporting these businesses in overcoming the challenges they face and expanding their operations.

“The Shell Lubricants Model Shop reflects our dedication to the local business community. It serves as a platform for SMEs to showcase and sell their products and services, with the aim of expanding their customer base and increasing revenue,” Kamhulu affirmed.

The official launch of the Speculative Automobile Shop drew the attendance of dignitaries, including Oshakati’s Deputy Mayor, Puyeipawa Elifas.

Pinehas Keendjele is the beneficiary of this new venture, which is strategically situated on the Okahao main road in Oshakati, offering a promising avenue for automotive enthusiasts and entrepreneurs alike.- Namibia Daily News

