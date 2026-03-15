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2 Kushan-era archaeological sites unearthed in N. Afghanistan
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2 Kushan-era archaeological sites unearthed in N. Afghanistan

March 15, 2026

KABUL, March 15– Archaeologists have discovered two archaeological sites dating back around 2,000 years to the influential Kushan Empire in northern Afghanistan’s Baghlan province, local authorities announced Sunday.

Asadullah Mustafa Hashemi, provincial director of the information and culture department, confirmed that the sites were located in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district.

The preliminary surveys conducted in coordination with archaeologists from the Ministry of Information and Culture revealed the remains of mud-brick and pakhsa (rammed-earth) walls, fragments of distinctive ash-grey pottery, and scattered bone remains, according to Hashemi.

The finds are consistent with the Kushan era, confirming the sites are roughly 2,000 years old, said the official.

Officials noted that with these latest additions, about 120 historical and archaeological sites have now been identified and formally registered with the Ministry of Information and Culture in Baghlan province. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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