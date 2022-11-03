Onawa SS hold peaceful demonstration

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 03 Nov. – Teachers and pupils from Onawa Secondary School in Anamulenge constituency of Omusati region, held a peaceful demonstration demanding water at their school.

They marched to the office of the Director of Education at Outapi, where they handed over a petition in which they said the situation at the school had become unbearable without water as it has not been hygienic, especially for pupils in the hostel who have to wake up at 03h00 to fetch water which is never enough for them.

The school has been experiencing insufficient water supply since 2018, and the critical water shortage is getting worse day by day.

Sometimes the tanks at the school run dry, and on many occasions, pupils go to classes without bathing, and to make matters worse, the toilets are not flushing and emit a pungent smell.