Trending Now
Home NationalEducation Onawa SS hold peaceful demonstration
Onawa SS hold peaceful demonstration
Education

Onawa SS hold peaceful demonstration

November 3, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 03 Nov. –  Teachers and pupils from Onawa Secondary School in Anamulenge constituency of Omusati region, held a peaceful demonstration demanding water at their school.

They marched to the office of the Director of Education at Outapi, where they handed over a petition in which they said the situation at the school had become unbearable without water as it has not been hygienic, especially for pupils in the hostel who have to wake up at 03h00 to fetch water which is never enough for them.

The school has been experiencing insufficient water supply since 2018, and the critical water shortage is getting worse day by day.

Sometimes the tanks at the school run dry, and on many occasions, pupils go to classes without bathing, and to make matters worse, the toilets are not flushing and emit a pungent smell.

Post Views: 73
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Capricorn Group, sponsors Khomas Regional Science Fair 2018

October 25, 2018

COSDEF offers the public a peek into their...

May 18, 2022

Capricorn Foundation enables EduVision to offer online learning...

June 23, 2022

MTC Donates Classrooms to Sinzogoro Combined School.

October 29, 2020

UNAM records its first case of COVID-19.

July 28, 2020

Education ministry inaugurates new learning village in Karasburg

April 5, 2018

Key pillar of development starts at kindergarten level

May 22, 2022

Nedbank Namibia supports Map Mathematics project

September 20, 2022

UNAM recognised for national projects

April 7, 2018

Limbo over abandoned school at Neu Sommerau

July 11, 2018