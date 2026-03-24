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Metropolitan Invests in Education with N$20,000 Donation to Silikunga Combined School
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Metropolitan Invests in Education with N$20,000 Donation to Silikunga Combined School

March 24, 2026

Mpungu, March.24 — Metropolitan Namibia continues to demonstrate its commitment to education and community upliftment through a meaningful contribution to Silikunga Combined School in the Kavango West Region. The company recently handed over a sponsorship valued at N$20,000, aimed at addressing the school’s key needs and supporting learner development.

The handover ceremony was led by Metropolitan Rundu Branch Manager, Lemisia Uushiku, who highlighted the importance of investing in education as a foundation for sustainable community growth. Speaking at the event, Uushiku emphasised that the initiative’s primary beneficiaries are the learners, who represent the future leaders of Namibia.

“This contribution is not just about financial support; it is about empowering young minds, nurturing leadership, and ensuring that learners have access to the resources they need to succeed.” said Uushiku.

The sponsorship forms part of Metropolitan’s broader commitment to supporting education and uplifting communities across Namibia. The initiative seeks to address immediate school needs while also creating an enabling environment for learners to thrive academically and personally.

Speaking at the handover, Ms Elizabeth Kavetho, Principal of Silikunga Combined School, expressed appreciation for the support and its impact on the school community.

“We are truly grateful to Metropolitan for this generous contribution. This support comes at a crucial time and will go a long way toward addressing the school’s immediate needs while also creating a better learning environment for our learners. It is partnerships like these that empower our learners to succeed and grow into future leaders,” she said.

The event was attended by school teachers and patrons, community members, and learners, who welcomed the initiative and acknowledged its importance in strengthening education in the region.

Metropolitan remains dedicated to building strong partnerships with schools and communities, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate citizen committed to shaping a brighter future for Namibia’s youth.

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