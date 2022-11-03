Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 21 suspected illegal miners in South Africa found dead
21 suspected illegal miners in South Africa found dead
Africa

21 suspected illegal miners in South Africa found dead

November 3, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 3 — A total of 21 suspected illegal miners were found dead at some active mines in Krugersdorp in Johannesburg, the police said on Thursday.
“The death toll in Krugersdorp of alleged illegal miners has increased to 21, following the discovery of two more bodies by the police’s search and rescue team. The two were retrieved on Thursday morning from an open mine shaft not far from where the other bodies were discovered yesterday,” said police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.
The police said on Wednesday that they were informed of the 19 dead bodies in some active mines in Krugersdorp.
The police said they have instituted an inquest for further investigation. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sudanese president calls for establishment of Arab judicial...

November 22, 2018

18 die in Zimbabwe road accident

July 5, 2021

S. African flood death toll revised down to...

April 22, 2022

Travel bans draconian and counterproductive: S. African official

November 26, 2021

COVID-19 worsened gender inequalities in Africa: WHO.

March 9, 2021

Lilian bid farewell to President Geingob.

October 22, 2020

Western diplomats regret disobeying diplomatic protocol in S....

February 5, 2019

Botswana president calls for discipline ahead of 2019...

February 16, 2019

Zimbabwe inflation continues to soar

February 15, 2019

Zimbabwean president receives COVID-19 Vaccine.

March 24, 2021