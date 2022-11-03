21 suspected illegal miners in South Africa found dead

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 3 — A total of 21 suspected illegal miners were found dead at some active mines in Krugersdorp in Johannesburg, the police said on Thursday.

“The death toll in Krugersdorp of alleged illegal miners has increased to 21, following the discovery of two more bodies by the police’s search and rescue team. The two were retrieved on Thursday morning from an open mine shaft not far from where the other bodies were discovered yesterday,” said police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

The police said on Wednesday that they were informed of the 19 dead bodies in some active mines in Krugersdorp.

The police said they have instituted an inquest for further investigation. (Xinhua)