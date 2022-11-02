Rains bring misery for Onayena villagers

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 02 Nov. – While many Namibians celebrated the recent rains, Joseph Kalekela (48) epitomised the unwelcome side of rain when he woke up to find his 21 goats killed by the rain which ravaged the area at the weekend.

He is one of many residents of Onayena village in Oshikoto region who had houses destroyed and animals killed after the thunderstorms.

Kalekela who has been living in the area for decades, said when it started raining it was not that heavy, “but it was windy and accompanied by lightning which may have killed my livestock.

“It’s really traumatising and very sad to see one’s livestock dead and there is nothing more to do, you can’t even eat them or sell the meat.”

Natalia Johannes (36) whose house was damaged said: “I have three children and they did not go to school today because we have to rebuild were it was damaged. We spent the day looking for building sticks or structures to fix our house. We can’t be angry with anyone since is rain which destroyed our houses and we have been praying for it to come.”

Community leader Petrus Nashongo says if the rain start falling heavily or coming with storm the situation will surely get worse and there is little they can do about it.

“We have experienced this before and it’s not only our constituency and it’s nature and what is most important is lives than property,” he said.