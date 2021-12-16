23 HASSLE-FREE WAYS TO PAY YOUR DStv OR GOtv ACCOUNT

WINDHOEK, Dec. 16 — Did you know there are 23 safe, easy and convenient ways to pay your DStv and GOtv accounts, ensuring you never miss a minute of your favourite series, blockbuster movie or sporting action?

MultiChoice Namibia has taken all the hassle (and long queues) out of paying your DStv and GOtv account, with a wide range of payment platforms at virtual and physical locations across the country.

The best part is that these are real-time payment platforms, which means your payment will reflect immediately, preventing you from being disconnected from your favourite MultiChoice service. In the event that you didn’t make a payment in time and you have been disconnected, these real-time payment platforms will ensure that your service is reconnected within one minute of the full outstanding amount being paid.

These payment platforms include:

The DStv WhatsApp self-service platform via the mobile number +264 81 145 0101. The MyDStv mobile app for Android and iOS devices, downloadable from the Google Play Store or Apple iStore. The MyGOtv mobile app for Android and iOS devices, downloadable from the Google Play Store or Apple iStore. The DStv and GOtv websites at DStv Namibia and GOtv Namibia Bank debit order, arranged with your bank. Nedbank Money Africa (Money) app by selecting the transact/bills option. Nedbank Online Banking by selecting the buy/bill payment option. Bank Windhoek internet banking by selecting the make payment/prepaid/MultiChoice payments options. Bank Windhoek mobile app by selecting the buy/DSTV/provider/DStv or BoxOffice or GOtv options. Bank Windhoek cellphone banking by dialling *140*295# and then selecting the payments/3rd party payments/MultiChoice Namibia/DStv or GOtv or DStv Box O­ffice options. Bank BIC mobile app by selecting the more/payments/MultiChoice options. Bank BIC internet banking by selecting the payments/MultiChoice options. Airtime City vending machines by selecting the MultiChoice Namibia icon on the screen/entering your customer number or Smartcard number/selecting ‘pay account’ on DStv, BoxOffi­ce or GOtv. Mobi Pay app by selecting the MultiChoice icon on the screen and then the bill payment/DStv or BoxOffi­ce or GOtv options. Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay and WB supermarket stores use your customer number or Smartcard number, and cash or your debit or credit card to make your payment. At a Kazang agent, use your customer number or Smartcard number. At a Tusk Mobile outlet, use your customer number or Smartcard number. FNB Cellphone Banking by dialling *140*321# and selecting the green/dial button/following the prompts/then selecting buy/pay-TV/DStv or BoxOffi­ce or GOtv. FNB EFT or Internet Banking using a PC by logging onto the FNB site and then selecting payments/once/a public recipient/search/Namibia/MultiChoice Namibia Acc Payments. FNB eWallet by dialling *140*392# and then selecting the green/dial button/following the prompts/then selecting prepaid/pay-TV/DStv or BoxOffice or GOtv. Standard Bank app by selecting buy/TV subscription/MultiChoice customer number/GOtv or DStv or BoxOffice. Standard Bank EFT or Internet Banking by logging onto Standard Bank Internet Banking and then selecting buy/TV subscription/MultiChoice customer number/GOtv or DStv or BoxOffi­ce. PayPulse app by logging into the app, selecting bill payments/pay-TV/DStv or Box Office.

MultiChoice Namibia has entered into a strategic partnership with leading African payment service provider, DPO Group, to enable payments through the MyDStv and MyGOtv self-service apps.

This partnership improves the accessibility and convenience of payment options for MultiChoice customers throughout Namibia, allowing them to pay for subscriptions quickly, easily and securely using world-class DPO technology.

That’s 23 safe, reliable ways to pay your DStv and GOtv accounts, and 23 more ways that MultiChoice Namibia is #AnchoringForSuccess.

Find out more about these real-time payment solutions in episode 6 of The Digital Dish: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9GcIlCBXYw