23 HASSLE-FREE WAYS TO PAY YOUR DStv OR GOtv ACCOUNT

WINDHOEK, Dec. 16 — Did you know there are 23 safe, easy and convenient ways to pay your DStv and GOtv accounts, ensuring you never miss a minute of your favourite series, blockbuster movie or sporting action?
MultiChoice Namibia has taken all the hassle (and long queues) out of paying your DStv and GOtv account, with a wide range of payment platforms at virtual and physical locations across the country.
The best part is that these are real-time payment platforms, which means your payment will reflect immediately, preventing you from being disconnected from your favourite MultiChoice service. In the event that you didn’t make a payment in time and you have been disconnected, these real-time payment platforms will ensure that your service is reconnected within one minute of the full outstanding amount being paid.
These payment platforms include:
- The DStv WhatsApp self-service platform via the mobile number +264 81 145 0101.
- The MyDStv mobile app for Android and iOS devices, downloadable from the Google Play Store or Apple iStore.
- The MyGOtv mobile app for Android and iOS devices, downloadable from the Google Play Store or Apple iStore.
- The DStv and GOtv websites at DStv Namibia and GOtv Namibia
- Bank debit order, arranged with your bank.
- Nedbank Money Africa (Money) app by selecting the transact/bills option.
- Nedbank Online Banking by selecting the buy/bill payment option.
- Bank Windhoek internet banking by selecting the make payment/prepaid/MultiChoice payments options.
- Bank Windhoek mobile app by selecting the buy/DSTV/provider/DStv or BoxOffice or GOtv options.
- Bank Windhoek cellphone banking by dialling *140*295# and then selecting the payments/3rd party payments/MultiChoice Namibia/DStv or GOtv or DStv Box Office options.
- Bank BIC mobile app by selecting the more/payments/MultiChoice options.
- Bank BIC internet banking by selecting the payments/MultiChoice options.
- Airtime City vending machines by selecting the MultiChoice Namibia icon on the screen/entering your customer number or Smartcard number/selecting ‘pay account’ on DStv, BoxOffice or GOtv.
- Mobi Pay app by selecting the MultiChoice icon on the screen and then the bill payment/DStv or BoxOffice or GOtv options.
- Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay and WB supermarket stores use your customer number or Smartcard number, and cash or your debit or credit card to make your payment.
- At a Kazang agent, use your customer number or Smartcard number.
- At a Tusk Mobile outlet, use your customer number or Smartcard number.
- FNB Cellphone Banking by dialling *140*321# and selecting the green/dial button/following the prompts/then selecting buy/pay-TV/DStv or BoxOffice or GOtv.
- FNB EFT or Internet Banking using a PC by logging onto the FNB site and then selecting payments/once/a public recipient/search/Namibia/MultiChoice Namibia Acc Payments.
- FNB eWallet by dialling *140*392# and then selecting the green/dial button/following the prompts/then selecting prepaid/pay-TV/DStv or BoxOffice or GOtv.
- Standard Bank app by selecting buy/TV subscription/MultiChoice customer number/GOtv or DStv or BoxOffice.
- Standard Bank EFT or Internet Banking by logging onto Standard Bank Internet Banking and then selecting buy/TV subscription/MultiChoice customer number/GOtv or DStv or BoxOffice.
- PayPulse app by logging into the app, selecting bill payments/pay-TV/DStv or Box Office.
MultiChoice Namibia has entered into a strategic partnership with leading African payment service provider, DPO Group, to enable payments through the MyDStv and MyGOtv self-service apps.
This partnership improves the accessibility and convenience of payment options for MultiChoice customers throughout Namibia, allowing them to pay for subscriptions quickly, easily and securely using world-class DPO technology.
That’s 23 safe, reliable ways to pay your DStv and GOtv accounts, and 23 more ways that MultiChoice Namibia is #AnchoringForSuccess.
Find out more about these real-time payment solutions in episode 6 of The Digital Dish: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9GcIlCBXYw