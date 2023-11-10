UNAM Vice Chancellor Highlights Potential of Nuclear Energy for Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 10 — In his recent State of the University Address, Prof. Dr. Kenneth Matengu, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Namibia (UNAM), delivered an inspiring speech shedding light on the vision, mission, and potential impact of the Namibia Green Hydrogen Research Institute (NGHRI).

Prof. Matengu underscored the NGHRI’s vital role as a national research and capacity-building hub for green hydrogen. He emphasized the significance of training professionals in various aspects of green hydrogen production, ranging from material compatibility and failure analysis to welding engineering. Additionally, he stressed the need for integrated approaches involving other energy sources like wind and solar. The development of the middle class was also highlighted to ensure widespread benefits from green hydrogen.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted energy’s importance for industrialization, emphasizing Namibia’s abundant natural resources such as wind, solar, uranium, and seawater. He called for the development of capabilities to harness these resources for economic growth and diversification. While acknowledging the potential of nuclear energy, he raised the question of Namibia’s readiness to convert uranium into wealth, energy, and other applications.

Prof. Matengu’s speech outlined a bold and ambitious vision for Namibia’s energy future, with the NGHRI at its core. His focus on training, integrated approaches, and middle-class development stands out as key pillars of this vision.