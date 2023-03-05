Old Mutual Namibia Appoints Logan Fransman as Group Operations Executive

WINDHOEK, March 5 — Old Mutual Namibia has announced the appointment of Logan Fransman as its new Group Operations Executive, effective from 1 March 2023. Fransman’s experience and expertise in information technology, communication, and innovative strategy will be crucial to the success of Old Mutual Namibia.

Fransman is a highly motivated executive with a clear understanding of corporate governance and strategy. He holds a Master of Technology in Information Technology from the University of South Africa, where he completed his dissertation on multiagent systems to promote collaboration among transporters in Namibia to reduce empty running. Additionally, Fransman completed his Enterprise Systems Fundamentals with SAP certification from the University of Cape Town and completed his Bachelor of Technology and Diploma in Business Computing at the Polytechnic of Namibia.

Fransman brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously worked as the Executive for Technology and Innovation at TransNamib Limited Holding and as the Director at the Namibian German Centre for Logistics at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Old Mutual Namibia CEO Tassius Chigariro expressed his excitement about Fransman joining the team, stating that “We are thrilled to have Logan onboard as our Group Operations Executive and are excited about the experience and expertise he will bring to the table. We are confident that he will help guide us towards even greater success and we look forward to him optimizing our processes, and further driving innovation.”

Fransman’s appointment reflects Old Mutual Namibia’s commitment to providing innovative and efficient services to its customers while upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. With Fransman’s extensive knowledge and experience in information technology and business strategy, Old Mutual Namibia is poised to continue growing and evolving in the financial services industry.