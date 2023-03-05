Kylian Mbappe Scores Record-Breaking Goal for PSG in Win Over Nantes

PARIS, March 5 — French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has set a new record for Paris St-Germain (PSG), scoring his 201st goal for the club in a thrilling 4-2 win over Nantes. Mbappe’s historic goal came in the 92nd minute of the game, as he clinically turned to finish left-footed and overtake Edinson Cavani as the top scorer in PSG’s history.

At just 24 years old, Mbappe has already established himself as one of the greatest footballers of his generation. He has played in two World Cup finals, winning the tournament with France in 2018 and earning the Golden Boot as the top scorer in 2022. Mbappe also won the 2021 Nations League with his country, cementing his status as one of the most talented players in the world.

Since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a world-record fee for a teenager, Mbappe has won four Ligue 1 titles and topped the division’s scoring charts for each of the past four seasons. This season, he has scored 30 goals and made eight assists in 36 appearances for the club, taking his total to 85 goals in 247 games.

Despite PSG taking an early 2-0 lead through Lionel Messi and a Jaouen Hadjam own goal, Nantes fought back to level the game before half-time, with Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago finding the back of the net. However, Mbappe provided the assist for Danilo Pereira’s go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, before scoring the record-breaking goal in stoppage time to seal the victory for PSG.

Mbappe’s achievement is a testament to his incredible skill and talent on the pitch, and it cements his status as a legend of French football. Fans of PSG and football, in general, will no doubt look forward to seeing what Mbappe will accomplish in the future, as he continues to dazzle audiences with his remarkable abilities.