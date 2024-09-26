O&L LEISURE UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY REFLECTING PREMIUM MARKET VISION AND COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE

Windhoek, – 25 September 2024: O&L Leisure, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, announced its rebranding as part of a strategic move to position itself as a premium provider of authentic, luxury travel experiences. This transformation aligns with O&L Leisure’s evolving vision and growth strategy, reflecting its commitment to offering world-class service while maintaining deep connections to its Namibian heritage.

The new brand, featuring a sleek and refined logo, captures the spirit of O&L Leisure’s dedication to authenticity, care, and passion. Designed to appeal to a premium, international market, the rebrand underscores O&L Leisure’s ambition to elevate its offerings while remaining true to its Namibian roots.

Sven Thieme, Managing Director of O&L Leisure and Executive Chairman of the O&L Group, elaborated on the rationale behind the rebranding: “As we expand our reach and transition into the premium and super-premium markets, we recognise the need to refine our brand to reflect our new audience. This rebrand positions us to speak directly to our new audience and convey the luxury, authenticity, and world-class standards we uphold across all our properties. Our guests will know that no matter which O&L Leisure property they visit, they will experience the same exceptional standard.”

The rebranding is also a pivotal part of O&L Leisure’s broader strategy as it prepares to grow its portfolio. The new identity reflects a unified promise across all O&L Leisure properties, ensuring a consistent, premium guest experience while allowing each location to retain its unique charm.

Thieme added: “With our expansion plans, we are committed to maintaining one consistent standard across all properties. While each destination – whether it’s Chobe Water Villas or Mokuti Etosha – has its unique appeal, the golden thread throughout will now be more visible than ever. Our new brand is a promise to our guests that they will enjoy world-class service, comfort, and authenticity, wherever they choose to stay.”

The new logo reflects this refined approach, combining modern sophistication with a deep respect for the brand’s Namibian heritage. Retaining the iconic “1919” symbol, the logo emphasises O&L’s legacy while embracing a minimalist and elegant design. The new tagline, “Namibia Through Our Eyes,” encapsulates O&L Leisure’s mission to provide genuine, unfiltered experiences that connect guests to the heart of Namibia.

2. Thieme explained: “We are proud to showcase Namibia’s true essence through this rebrand. The new tagline is not just a slogan; it represents our authentic, caring, and passionate approach to hospitality. Every interaction with our guests, every detail of their experience, is designed to reflect the beauty and soul of Namibia.”

As part of its enhanced visual identity, O&L Leisure has introduced new secondary colours such as Dune Beige and Golden Metallic, reflecting Namibia’s stunning landscapes and the unforgettable moments shared in its properties. The golden thread in the branding represents the connection between all O&L Leisure destinations, offering a sense of place and a promise of luxury.

The rebranding aligns with O&L’s Vision for 2029, which includes global recognition for service excellence and a focus on being one of the top 10 Great Places to Work (GPTW). By enhancing its brand and service standards, O&L Leisure aims to set new benchmarks for luxury travel, both in Namibia and internationally.

Sven Thieme concluded: “Our new brand is a crucial part of O&L’s Vision for 2029. We are committed to providing exceptional guest experiences, while creating a work environment that empowers our team to grow and thrive. By elevating our brand and service, we are not only showcasing the best of Namibia to the world, but we are also contributing to our long-term financial goals and ensuring each property operates at the highest standards of efficiency and excellence.”

This bold rebrand reinforces O&L Leisure’s dedication to offering handpicked, unique locations that tell Namibia’s story and create memorable, world-class experiences for all guests.