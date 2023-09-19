Nedbank Namibia Awards Excellence in Real Estate

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 19 — Nedbank Namibia recently celebrated the remarkable contributions and unwavering support of its real estate agents and agency partners in the home loans sector. The recognition took place at an intimate awards ceremony held at Maerua Rooftop in Windhoek on Thursday, 14 September.

Even amidst a challenging economic landscape, Nedbank Namibia managed to disburse an impressive N$500 million in home loans in 2022. This highlights the substantial impact of the home loans sector on the bank’s growth within the real estate industry.

The title of Estate Agent of the Year for 2022 was bestowed upon Star Shihepo-Nghiyolwa, with Claudia Lofty-Eaton securing second place, and Lourette Liebenberg achieving third place. In the category of Agency of the Year for 2022, Rightmove Properties claimed the top spot, followed by Ramos Realtors in second place, and Ino Properties & Real Estate in third place.

Nedbank also extended their recognition to several other exceptional performers in the real estate arena, including Andrea Pereira, Caroline da Rocha, Chane Halbich, Denise Smit, Elna Esterhuizen, Eight Management represented by Jacko Kuhn, and Heinrich Schmidt.

JG van Graan, Executive for Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank Namibia, expressed enthusiasm for the market’s developments, stating, “Nedbank Namibia remains dedicated to serving the home loan market in collaboration with our valued real estate partners.”