World’s Only FNPP Cuts 390,000 Tons of Emissions — Nearly One-Third of an Average Oil Refinery’s Annual Output

Nations across the globe make continuous efforts to address environmental challenges due to greenhouse gas emissions and strive for a balanced energy mix. Numerous associated issues—for instance, lack of proper infrastructure in remote areas—emerge along the way. These challenges similarly apply to the African continent.

Here is where advanced nuclear technologies come into play. An example of such technologies is FNPPs—floating nuclear power plants. The Akademik Lomonosov FNPP proves that innovations in atomic energy are the key to success in providing local communities with a clean and stable power supply. For almost five years, Akademik Lomonosov, the world’s first and only FNPP, has been supplying heat and electric power to the citizens of Russia’s northernmost city of Pevek.

Throughout Akademik Lomonosov’s operation, there have been numerous achievements and highlights, including a 390,000-ton reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, 905 million kWh of nuclear electric power generated, and more than 4,000 citizens of Pevek enjoying a continuous supply of heat and electric power.

Victor Yelagin, the FNPP Director, stated, “The floating NPP has proved reliable and efficient. It is a real flagship of small-scale nuclear power technology. As in other regions of operation, Rosenergoatom is implementing a range of social initiatives in Pevek to improve the quality of life for the local population. This year we renovated the hall, internal and external heating and water supply systems of the City Education Center. We are also donating computers and office equipment. We also donated RUB75 million to build an indoor skating rink. The contractor has been selected, and the rink should be ready next year.”

The FNPP’s successful operation demonstrates that small nuclear power plants (SNPPs) are a reliable and uninterrupted source of clean energy, offering a lot of advantages, including scalable power generation due to their modular design. Furthermore, advanced RITM reactors behind SNPPs are upgradeable and can operate in any climatic conditions. As numerous regions of the African continent suffer from an unstable power supply, the introduction of such technologies as part of a balanced energy mix can be a key to a reliable and affordable source of energy.

A large number of companies involved in the development of NPPs prioritise corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, focusing on community impact through initiatives that improve local living conditions while providing sustainable energy. Rosatom is equally committed to housing construction, improved medical services, and infrastructure development initiatives not only in Russia but also at its overseas project sites, including Africa.