Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope 3 dead, dozens injured in Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region: governor
3 dead, dozens injured in Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region: governor
A firefighter works to extinguish a burning car following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Belgorod, Russia December 30, 2023, in this still image taken from video. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
EuropeInternationalwar

3 dead, dozens injured in Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region: governor

October 8, 2025

MOSCOW, Oct. 8  — Three people were killed and several others injured in a Ukrainian shelling and drone attack on Russia’s border region of Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

“The settlement of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekinsky District came under shelling. According to preliminary information, three people lost their lives and one was injured,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that a social facility had been partially damaged.

The governor said Ukrainian armed forces had attacked populated areas across the Belgorod region with more than 110 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired over 20 rounds of munitions in the past 24 hours.

Residential areas in the Grayvoronsky District were hit by 16 drones and nine rounds of munitions, he said. “In the village of Moshchenoye, six people, including a child, were injured in a projectile and drone attack on a truck.

A four-year-old girl was taken to the regional children’s clinical hospital, where she was examined — barotrauma was not confirmed,” he said “Six adults were hospitalized, while one of the injured continued outpatient treatment,” Gladkov added.

Another civilian was wounded in a drone strike on a motor vehicle and is currently being treated in hospital, and a private home was also damaged, he added.

Gladkov said multiple other locations across the region had come under attack by Ukrainian drones and other means, leaving several people injured. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 68
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South African president engages with European leaders on...

August 24, 2025

9 security personnel killed, 8 injured in blast...

September 30, 2025

Netherlands to deploy Patriots, NASAMS and anti-drone systems...

September 30, 2025

China urges stronger UN role, calls for reform

August 29, 2025

Trump administration freezes 26 bln USD for Democratic...

October 2, 2025

Namibia vows to tackle rising drug, alcohol abuse

June 27, 2025

China willing to work with U.S. to explore...

August 29, 2025

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

August 4, 2021

Japan confirms first case of Clade 1b mpox...

September 16, 2025

Monsoon rains kill 66, injure 127 in 10...

July 5, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.