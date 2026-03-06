Namibia targets all-domain gender parity by 2030 with national development plan

WINDHOEK, March 6 — Namibia has set a series of targets under its Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) to eliminate opportunity gaps between men and women by 2030.

This national roadmap was highlighted by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in a statement read on her behalf at the Women in Aviation Namibia Summit held in Windhoek on Friday.

“Through NDP6, we have committed to gender equality by implementing comprehensive responsive measures. By 2030, women and men in Namibia will have equal opportunities across all domains, with the gender status index rising from 0.81 to 0.84,” she said.

To reach these benchmarks, Nandi-Ndaitwah called on the government to strengthen policies that promote equal access to quality education, especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects. Furthermore, she urged her government to support scholarships and a mentorship program for girls in aviation and related fields.

“Let’s encourage public-private partnerships to open training pathways and internships. Eliminate structural and cultural barriers hindering women’s full economic participation,” she said.

The summit featured the unveiling of the Namibian Women in Aviation initiative logo, symbolizing Namibia‘s dedication to advancing gender equality, empowerment, and inclusivity within the aviation sector.

“To realize Namibia‘s ambition of becoming a logistics hub for the Southern African Development Community region and beyond, we must intentionally invest in educating and empowering girls in mathematics, science, and technology from a young age,” she added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

