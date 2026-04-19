Building collapse in N. Egypt kills 3, wounds 3

CAIRO, April 19 — At least three people were killed and three others wounded on Sunday when a two-storey building partially collapsed in the coastal Egyptian city of Alexandria, according to a statement from the Alexandria province on its official Facebook page.

The accident occurred when the ceiling of an upper-floor room fell on the ground floor, it said. Initial investigations showed that the building had been issued a restoration order, but the families chose not to leave.

Security authorities cordoned off the area and installed barriers to protect neighboring buildings. Civil protection crew rescued three people from the debris, who were taken to a nearby hospital.

A 2025 study in Earth’s Future, an international scientific journal specializing in climate change, warned that around 7,000 buildings in Alexandria, mostly in the central and western districts, are at risk of collapse.

Egyptian authorities are addressing the issue through relocation projects such as “Bashayer El-Kheir” and stricter enforcement of building law, the legacy of aging and dilapidated structures remains the greatest challenge facing the historic coastal city. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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