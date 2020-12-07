Ohorongo Cement and Kambwa trading reward their customers.

Oshakati, Dec. 8- – Ohorongo Cement and Kambwa trading yesterday rewarded their customers from various town such as Outapi, Ruacana, okahao, Tsandi, Oshikango, Enayena, Ondangwa, Oshakati and Oshikuku with exciting early Christmas presents as part of their Christmas gift to their customers for being loyal to them over the years. As the two local Namibian companies ends the 2020 year, Ohorongo Cement and Kambwa trading saw it fitting to bring their customers from various town to have an exciting celebration together for being amazing customers and to say thanks for their unwavering support they have shown over the years and especially during this difficult year of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the two company that believe in investing in local people and the local economy, Ohorongo Cement and Kambwa trading launched the Ochristmas okuza kuKwambwa no Ohorongo promotion on Kambwa ‘s birthday on the 28 October 2020 with amazing specials with the due date for the promotion closing on the 4th of December 2020. As part of the terms and conditions of the competition in order to qualify customers were required to buy atleast 20 bags of Ohorongo Cements from Kambwa trading outlets from the various branches in different towns.

Out of the various stores one winner from each stores were selected to represent that store in various town as the finalists who yesterday came in person at Kati FM studio in Oshakati for the big Finale of the competition.

The 9 finalists were:

Hilja Nangolo.

Naphital Matheus

Festus Namene

Elina Jafet

Julia H Kamanye

Paulus David

Sam Ambambi

Gebhard Amunyela

Salom Moongo

From the 9 finalists 3 walked away with the 3rd, 2nd and first prize respectively.



Julia H. Kamanye walked away with the third prize comprising of :Kambwa voucher to the value of N$1000.00

1xPallets of Ohorongo Cements.

1xAnimal Craft door by Solid doors.

1x Goat

Shoprite shopping voucher to the value of N$300.00

Total Prize value N$8900.

2nd Prize

Mathias Naphital walked away with the 2nd Prize comprising of the following :

Kambwa voucher to the value of N$1500.00

1xPallets of Ohorongo Cements.

1xAnimal Craft door by Solid doors.

1x Goat and 1x Sheep

Shoprite shopping voucher to the value of N$600.00

Total Prize value N$11300.00.

First Prize: Salom Moongo walked away with the first prize comprising of:Kambwa voucher to the value of N$2000.00

1xPallets of Ohorongo Cements.

1xAnimal Craft door by Solid doors. By

1x cattle

Shoprite shopping voucher to the value of N$1000

Total Prize value N$20 000

Meme Hilia from Kambwa trading thanked their loyal customers from various branches across different towns for showing unwavering support and urge them to keep supporting them.

In her concluding remarks, Ohorongo Cement Marketing Manager Carina Soweden, thanked and urges the customers of Ohorongo Cements to keep on supporting the two local Namibian companies.” Customers are the most important stakeholders for Ohorongo Cement, with out them, they will be no Ohorongo Cement, lets continue to build Namibia together” She concluded.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info