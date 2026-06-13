Security forces kill 21 militants in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 13 — Pakistani security forces killed 21 militants, including four local ring leaders, during a series of intelligence-based operations in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

The operations were conducted in Miran Shah and North Waziristan districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said in a statement.

The militants killed were involved in multiple attacks on security personnel and civilians, the ISPR said.

So far, 48 militants have been killed in the campaign, the ISPR added, and weapons and ammunition were recovered from the dead.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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