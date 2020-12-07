Geingob Lauds Mandela Kapere for his outstanding Contributions in youth development.



Windhoek, Dec. 7 – – Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob extends condolences to the family of the late Mandela Kapere, who passed away today, Monday, 7 December 2020.

In his message of condolences, President Hage G. Geingob says:

“I have learned with sadness about the

passing of our illustrious youth leader, Comrade Mandela Kapere. Our nation and the SWAPO Party lost a talented and dynamic Parliamentarian who

played a vital role in shaping the trajectory of youth leadership and the development of young people. Cde Mandela left us at a young age and still had so much to offer. Our young people have lost one of the best among them. Indeed, it makes his passing more devastating and difficult for all of us to accept. However, let us draw strength and inspiration from his exceptional contributions in favor of a better Namibia.

I wish to extend sincere condolences to his

wife, Stella Kapere, the children, the parents, Cde Asser Kapere and Reverend Maria Kapere, the entire family and friends.”

President Geingob wishes the family courage during this difficult period and calls on the family of the Late Honourable Mandela Kapere to find solace in the comforting scripture of Psalm 147:3. “He heals the broken-hearted and binds up their wounds.”



The late Honourable Kapere was the National Youth Council Executive Chairman before being elected to the National Assembly where he served as SWAPO Member of Parliament and Chairperson of Human Resources until the time of his death on 7 December 2020.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info