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Top political advisor calls for peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, national reunification
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Top political advisor calls for peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, national reunification

June 13, 2026

XIAMEN, June 13– China’s top political advisor Wang Huning on Saturday called for advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and national reunification.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at the 18th Straits Forum held in east China’s Fujian Province.

Noting that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, Wang called for resolute opposition to “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and external interference, and for joint efforts to safeguard and develop the shared home of the Chinese nation.

He said the mainland stands ready to share development opportunities and achievements with Taiwan compatriots, and welcomes their participation in cross-Strait exchanges, cooperation and integrated development.

Wang expressed hope that people on both sides of the Strait, particularly young people, will continue to strengthen their identification with the Chinese nation, Chinese culture and the country, and work together to advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

While addressing the forum, Chang Jung-kung, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, said people on both sides of the Strait belong to the Chinese nation, sharing the same origin and roots, and are bound by blood ties.

“A person who is a real Taiwanese is unequivocally a Chinese,” he said.

Chang expressed hope that the two sides would expand exchanges and cooperation to improve collective well-being and jointly safeguard peace across the Strait, while contributing to national rejuvenation.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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