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Indonesia accelerates railway expansion to cut logistics costs
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Indonesia accelerates railway expansion to cut logistics costs

June 13, 2026

JAKARTA, June 13 — Indonesia has been accelerating the expansion of its national railway network to 10,524 kilometers to reduce logistics costs, ease traffic congestion, and bridge regional economic gaps, local media reported on Saturday.

Official data showed growing public interest in rail-based transportation, with the number of train passengers increasing by 8.8 percent from 500.5 million in 2024 to nearly 550 million in 2025.

“This increase reflects growing public confidence in rail-based transportation,” Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said.

Purwagandhi said the network development would be tailored to the needs of each region, including urban rail systems in Java, the Trans-Sumatra network, and logistics corridors in Kalimantan.

Indonesia’s active rail network currently spans 6,927 kilometers across Java, Sumatra, Sulawesi, and Papua.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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