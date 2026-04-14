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TikTok reiterates commitment to teen safety in Indonesia as new regulations take effect
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TikTok reiterates commitment to teen safety in Indonesia as new regulations take effect

April 14, 2026

JAKARTA, April 14– TikTok said Friday that it will continue its self-assessment process in close collaboration with the Indonesian government regarding the directive to restrict access for users under the age of 16 and comply with age guidelines as required based on the result.

“We deeply respect the guidance from the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi), which establishes that digital platforms, including TikTok, must be clear that they are for people aged 16 and older, unless they are classified as low risk after a risk assessment process,” the company said in a press release.

TikTok also uses the most innovative technology to detect accounts that violate its minimum age rules and suspend accounts identified as non-compliant, read the company’s statement, adding that in addition, teen accounts on TikTok have more than 50 preset safety, privacy, and security settings automatically turned on, so they can safely express their creativity, discover new interests, and learn on TikTok.

The regulation came into effect on March 28 and applies to eight platforms categorized as “high-risk,” including TikTok, YouTube, Roblox, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X and Bigo Live.

The rules are intended to protect minors from harmful online content and mitigate risks associated with excessive screen time. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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