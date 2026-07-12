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1 Indian national missing after attack on commercial vessel off coast of Oman
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1 Indian national missing after attack on commercial vessel off coast of Oman

July 12, 2026

NEW DELHI, July 12 — India on Sunday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel “GFS Galaxy” carrying Indian nationals off the coast of Oman.

While 10 Indians were rescued, one was still missing, said the latest media reports.

In an official statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce must be restored at the earliest.

The Indian embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation, the statement said.

Describing the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region as “deeply worrisome,” the statement added, “We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.”(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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