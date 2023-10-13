NSFAF Faces Scrutiny as Questions Arise Over N$15 Million Payment to Non-Performing Company

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, October 13 – The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) came under fire during a recent hearing with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Accounts, where it was revealed that the Fund had paid N$15 million to One Call Solutions, a company that failed to deliver services over a four-year period. The committee sought truthful answers from NSFAF’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Kandume, as they delved into the Fund’s financial status and ongoing investigations into missing funds.

The payment to One Call Solutions raised serious concerns among committee members, who expressed dissatisfaction with Kandume’s responses regarding the strategies NSFAF plans to employ for recovering the missing millions. The Fund has been under pressure to account for hundreds of millions of dollars in unaccounted funds, prompting the committee to intensify its investigations, dating back to 2021.

The revelation has shed light on the need for enhanced oversight and transparency in the management of public funds, particularly those allocated for student financial assistance. As the Committee presses for answers, it underscores the importance of safeguarding these funds to ensure they are used effectively to support Namibian students in their pursuit of education.

The Committee’s inquiry serves as a clear message that financial accountability and responsible management are of paramount importance. The NSFAF must demonstrate its commitment to rectifying any mismanagement and ensuring that taxpayer funds are utilized efficiently for their intended purpose.

The investigation into NSFAF’s financial practices will continue in the coming weeks, as the Committee seeks to bring forth effective solutions to prevent the recurrence of similar financial missteps. With transparency and accountability at the forefront, steps need to be taken to recover the misallocated funds and restore confidence in the management of student financial assistance.