N$12 Million Annually to Eradicate Period Poverty in Namibian Schools

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, October 13 – The Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, has addressed concerns about period poverty and the lack of sanitary pad provision for underprivileged girls in Namibian schools. Nghipondoka emphasized that the ministry allocates N$12.2 million annually towards this important cause, with additional projects catering to the needs of vulnerable children.

Speaking in Parliament, Nghipondoka highlighted that the Basic Education Act 2020, Act 3 of 2020, ensures the provision of sanitary materials for girls in Namibia. Specifically, Chapter 3, Section 32 (1) of the act states that the minister has a responsibility to guarantee necessities such as sanitary facilities, water, food, shelter, light, ventilation, and access to emergency medical care in all schools.

Nghipondoka further explained that the Ministry has developed guidelines for the Administration of the Primary and Secondary Education Grants, including the Dignity Project. This project takes an integrated approach to health, hygiene, and wellness, providing materials and activities, including sanitary products, as part of the Integrated School Health Program and National Safe Schools Framework.

Since 2016, schools have been directed to allocate N$5.00 per learner towards the Dignity Project, which covers the provision of sanitary pads. This allocation includes all learners, including boys and those who don’t require sanitary pads. Additionally, the guidelines for school grant utilization provide for a maximum start-up amount of N$2,000 for primary schools and N$3,000 for secondary schools to initiate income-generating projects for the purchase of sanitary pads and other essential toiletries.

Nghipondoka added that the Ministry is committed to ensuring transparency in grant funding utilization. Guidelines include detailed instructions on bookkeeping and reporting, with a separate reporting line for spending on hygiene, sanitation, and the Dignity Project. This facilitates effective monitoring and reporting by the Programs and Quality Assurance Chief Education Officer.

Furthermore, Nghipondoka announced that in line with the approved School Grant Policy, funding for health and hygiene needs, including sanitary wear and toiletries, will increase to N$15 per learner for the 2024/25 financial year. This will bring the total allocation to N$12,261,420 for the current enrollment of 819,749 students.

The Minister assured the Parliament and the nation that the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture is committed to supporting learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring their dignity and comfort during times of need. The allocated funds and comprehensive guidelines are a testament to the government’s dedication to eradicating period poverty in Namibian schools and promoting equal access to education for all.