NUST Management Reacts to Allegations Against the Institution

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 31 — The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has been facing various allegations from within the institution, which have now found their way into the public domain. The NUST Management has stated in response to the allegations, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to protecting the rights of its staff and ensuring due process.

The NUST Management has stated that it supports the fundamental rights of all staff to have labour representation and protects the rights of all staff to raise grievances or claims against any member or organ of the institution who acts against the institution’s rules and regulations, without fear of victimisation. The management has further assured NUST staff that their rights to raise issues through due process remain available to them.

NUST must uphold the rule of law and ensure that all stakeholders are allowed to be heard. Therefore, the management has pledged to engage with unions and other stakeholders to identify and address any genuine issues at the institution through established processes of open two-way dialogue.

It is critical to maintaining a transparent, fair, and just work environment, particularly in academic institutions where open dialogue is crucial to promoting innovation and excellence. The NUST management’s commitment to protecting the rights of its employees and promoting open dialogue is commendable, and all stakeholders should work together to ensure that the institution continues to uphold these values.

In conclusion, it is hoped that NUST Management will continue to work with its staff, unions, and other stakeholders to identify and address any issues and grievances through established channels of communication. By doing so, NUST will be better positioned to provide high-quality education and research and maintain its reputation as a leading academic institution. – Namibia Daily News