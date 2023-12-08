Teachers Teaching Teachers: M.H. Greeff and UNAM Foster a Culture of Collaboration

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 8 – A transformative educational alliance has blossomed between M.H. Greeff Primary School and the University of Namibia (UNAM) Khomasdal Campus, forging a collaborative path that enhances the learning experiences for both students and educators. United by their shared commitment to education, these institutions have embarked on a journey that bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Under the guidance of Ms. Jacolynn van Wyk, UNAM’s English Language Education students have undertaken a series of immersive experiences at M.H. Greeff. First-year students observed the intricate dynamics of preschool classrooms, gaining invaluable insights into the delicate interaction between teachers and young learners.

Second-year students, focused on refining their listening and speaking skills, found inspiration in the holistic phonics approach employed at M.H. Greeff. Observing seasoned teachers and engaging in insightful dialogues about this instructional method proved to be highly enriching.

Taking the initiative a step further, third-year students crafted captivating story sacks for Grade 1 learners. This interactive session not only sparked enthusiasm for learning in primary school students but also provided invaluable feedback to aspiring teachers, refining their methodologies.

The culmination of this partnership saw third and fourth-year students benefitting from the wisdom of seasoned educators Ms. Elsandra Skrywer, Ms. Eva-Ndatitangi Dumeni, and the USA English Fellow, Ms. Christine Masolo. This immersive experience, as described by Ms. van Wyk, allowed UNAM students to “become the pupils, absorbing knowledge from experienced teachers.”

The open-door policy fostered by M.H. Greeff’s Principal, Mr. George Kandetu, and Head of Department, Ms. Skrywer, has played a pivotal role in facilitating this collaboration. Their unwavering support has offered UNAM students continuous exposure to authentic classroom scenarios, enriching their learning journey.

The Early Childhood Education and Care Department at UNAM considers this partnership a cornerstone of its teaching philosophy. By actively involving students in real-world settings, they aim to perpetuate hands-on experiences and bridge the gap between academic theories and practical applications.

This collaboration serves as a testament to the power of partnership, showcasing the immense potential that arises when institutions join forces to create a vibrant learning ecosystem benefiting both students and educators. The unique alliance between M.H. Greeff Primary School and UNAM Khomasdal Campus lays the foundation for a brighter future for education in Namibia.