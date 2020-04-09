Body of Robert F. Kennedy’s great-grandson recovered after canoe accident.

WASHINGTON, April 9 -- The body of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy's great-grandson Gideon McKean was recovered Wednesday in an estuary after he went missing with his mother in a canoe last week, media reported. The eight-year-old boy's body was found about 610 meters from where his mother Maeve Kennedy McKean, a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, was recovered on Monday in the Chesapeake Bay between Maryland and Virginia states, The New York Times quoted the Maryland Natural Resources Police as reporting. The two lost contact on April 2 after they had got into the canoe to retrieve a ball thrown into the cove and were somehow pushed by wind or tide into the open bay, according to a Facebook post by Gideon's father David McKean. Their deaths added to the series of Kennedy family tragedies. The former attorney general was shot dead in 1969 in his campaign for Democratic presidential nomination, while his older brother, former President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. The late president's son John F. Kennedy Jr., together with his wife and sister-in-law, died in an air crash in 1999. In August 2019, Saorise Kennedy Hill, a 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, was found dead due to accidental drug overdose at the family's compound in Massachusetts State. Xinhua