Measles outbreak confirmed in NW Namibia

WINDHOEK, June 8 — Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed an outbreak of measles in the Outapi District in the Omusati Region, a public notice availed Tuesday by the ministry said.

The initial outbreak was reported on June 1 and as part of surveillance activities, Omusati Regional Health Directorate investigated a total of 23 suspected measles cases.

“The majority of cases, 14 were from Outapi District at a school in Olukekete Village; Tsandi District (8) and Okahao District (1),” Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services, Executive Director, Ben Nangombe said in the public notice.

According to the report, of the laboratory-confirmed cases, four are linked to a school near the Namibia/Angola border, in addition, two cases originated from Omakange Village in Tsandi District, also in the Omusati Region.

The age of all confirmed cases is below 15 years, ranging between 5 months and 12 years, Nangombe said, adding that all the cases are currently in a stable condition and none is admitted to a health facility.

Nangombe said further investigations including contact tracing and community active case search are ongoing and public health measures have been activated by the health ministry in the region, including planning for supplemental immunization campaigns in the affected districts as well as adjacent regions. (Xinhua)