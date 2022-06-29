Many people still drinking saline and dirty water in Oshikoto region

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 29 – Water is a critical resource for economic growth and a better life. By 2016 already, the Namibia Demographic Survey indicated that the Oshikoto region had coverage of 93% of households with safe drinking water; however, the pipeline water pressure in most areas is too low.

This was stated by the regional governor, Penda ya Ndakolo, during his state of region address (Sora) today.

Nehale Lya Mpingana, Eengodi and Okankolo constituencies are still in dire need of safe drinking water. Most of the people deep in these villages are still drinking saline and dirty water especially because of acute shortages.

Despite these challenges, the region has made progress in installing boreholes and constructing water pipelines, he said.

“Hence, allow me to take this opportunity to commend the Rural Water Supply Division and other institutions for providing water relief to some of the rural communities in distress,” he said.

To address these water shortages, the Rural Water Supply division drilled boreholes in the Nehale Lya Mpingana constituency. The division installed seven out of 13 boreholes that were drilled at a cost of N$ 1.9 million and rehabilitated two boreholes at an amount of N4621 00 which now provides clean and safe water for household use and animal consumption in the constituency. Some boreholes drilled have water not fit for consumption.

In addition, the council has constructed three water pipelines, namely the Ndinelago Elwatha pipeline in Olukonda constituency, Egolo Amikoka pipeline in Okankolo constituency and Onangolo B pipeline in Eengodi constituency at an amount of over N$800 000.

The Amutenya GWA Nuutumbo and Omtala GWA Nuule earth dams were also upgraded at a cost of over N$2.2 million, through a grant from the Namibian Environmental Investment Fund. The dams are helping the residents in the two community forests to become more resilient to the effects of climate change in terms of water shortages for livestock and other household uses. – Namibia Daily News