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1 in 15 adults experience AI-generated image-based abuse: study
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1 in 15 adults experience AI-generated image-based abuse: study

November 4, 2026

MELBOURNE, Nov. 4 — Around one in 15 adults in Australia, Britain and the United States experienced artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image-based abuse, according to a study led by Australia’s RMIT University.

A survey of more than 7,200 adults across the three countries found that 7 percent had experienced at least one form of such abuse since turning 18. The rate was slightly higher in Australia, at 7.7 percent, according to a statement released Wednesday by RMIT University.

The abuse included having intimate images created or altered using AI without consent, having AI-generated intimate images shared without consent, or being threatened with their release, the study found.

Almost 87 percent of victim-survivors reported at least one impact on their lives, including effects on their health and well-being, relationships, work or finances.

The study found that men reported experiencing the abuse at more than twice the rate of women, at 10.2 percent compared with 3.8 percent. However, women reported more negative reactions and impacts, including fear for their safety and effects on their mental and physical health.

Lead author Professor Nicola Henry from RMIT said the findings revealed the extent of the abuse across the wider community, not just celebrities and public figures.

The research, published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction, highlighted the need for technology companies to take greater responsibility for preventing AI-generated image-based abuse before it occurs, Henry said.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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