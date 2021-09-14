Mouthwatering Mboma vs Jackson clash in Zagreb

Trending Now
written by Musa Zimunya September 14, 2021

WINDHOEK, 14 Sept – All eye’s will undoubtedly be focused on Namibia’s golden girl Christine Mboma and Jamaican Jackson Shericka, who are set to go toe-to-toe for the final time this season when they race in Zagreb Today.

Jackson lost both races to date against Namibian Mboma, 21.95 to 21.84 in Brussels and a fiercely competitive 21.81 to 21.78 in Zurich for the Diamond League crown.

Mboma’s 21.78 record is the current world U20 and African senior record, while Jackson’s run was also her personal best. Earlier this year, Mboma won silver in Tokyo, while Jackson failed to make the final.

Jamaican Shashalee Forbes and Bahamian Anthonique Strachan will also be in the women’s 200m final. – NDN Staffer

